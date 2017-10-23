Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Will start at point guard Monday
Delaney will start at point guard for Monday's matchup with the Heat, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dennis Schroder is sitting out Monday's game with an ankle injury, which allows Delaney to pick up the start at point guard. While Delaney typically doesn't have much fantasy value while working in a reserve capacity, his spot start against the Heat should mean a sizable workload, making him an intriguing punt-play option at a near minimum contract for Monday's DFS slate. It still remains to be seen how long Schroder will be out.
