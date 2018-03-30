Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Without a timetable

Delaney (ankle) is without a timetable to return, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Delaney has been out for nearly a month with a sprained ankle, and coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday that he has "no update" on the guard's recovery. That would seem to imply that he's not overly close to returning, and at this point it's possible Delaney could miss the rest of the season.