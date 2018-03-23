Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Won't play Friday
Delaney (ankle) is out for Friday's tilt against Golden State, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Delaney will miss a ninth straight matchup as he continues to work back from a sprained left ankle. He'll remain day-to-day, but until we hear any word of him practicing, it seems doubtful he'll return in the immediate future.
