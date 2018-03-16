Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Won't play Saturday

Delaney (ankle) is out for Saturday's contest against Milwaukee, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Delaney has missed the past five games with a sprained left ankle, which will keep him out again Saturday. His next chance to take the floor will come Tuesday against the Jazz.

