Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Won't play Sunday
Delaney (ankle) won't play during Sunday's contest against the Bulls, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Delaney will miss a third straight game Sunday as he continues to work back from a sprained left ankle. In his stead, Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey should continue seeing extended run.
More News
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Will remain out Friday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Out Tuesday vs. Toronto•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Plays 11 minutes in return•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...