Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Won't play Sunday

Delaney (ankle) won't play during Sunday's contest against the Bulls, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Delaney will miss a third straight game Sunday as he continues to work back from a sprained left ankle. In his stead, Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey should continue seeing extended run.

