Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Won't play Tuesday

Delaney (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Jazz, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Tuesday will mark Delaney's seventh consecutive absence as he continues to deal with a sprained left ankle. With no timetable provided by the Hawks, he should be considered day-to-day with his next opportunity to play coming Thursday against the Kings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories