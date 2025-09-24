Williams signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks on Wednesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Williams will now have the opportunity to claim a two-way roster spot at Hawks training camp this fall. The 27-year-old big man played 31 regular-season games for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce a year ago, finishing with impressive averages of 16.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 27.3 minutes per contest.