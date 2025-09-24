default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks on Wednesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Williams will now have the opportunity to claim a two-way roster spot at Hawks training camp this fall. The 27-year-old big man played 31 regular-season games for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce a year ago, finishing with impressive averages of 16.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 27.3 minutes per contest.

More News