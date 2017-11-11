Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Again listed as probable
Belinelli (Achilles) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Belinelli has been a regular on the injury report lately, but has yet to miss a game. The veteran wing tallied 14 points, one rebound, one assist, two steals, and two triples across 30 minutes in Friday's loss to the Pistons, and looks on track to assume his usual workload Saturday barring any setbacks. However, final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to tip-off.
