Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Available for Monday's contest
Belinelli (ankle) is available to play in Monday's game against the Spurs, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Coach Mike Budenholzer had said Sunday that he expected Belinelli to play against San Antonio, so his availability doesn't come as a surprise. After a one-game absence, Belinelli is set to return as one of the Hawks top reserves in the backcourt.
