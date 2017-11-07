Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Bounces back Monday
Belinelli accumulated 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists and three steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 110-107 loss to the Celtics.
After scoring 4.3 points per game on 20.0 percent shooting over his previous four games, Belinelli found his stroke again Monday. He shot 54.3 percent from three through the team's first six games, so some regression was seemingly in order.
