Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Cleared to play Monday
Belinelli (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Celtics, Brad Rowland of SB Nation reports.
Belinelli has been listed as probable for the last few games, but has played through a sore Achilles and hasn't missed any action. Despite averaging 29.5 minutes per game this season, however, Belinelli has logged just 19 and 18 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, so coach Mike Budenholzer may be trying and limit his workload a bit in an attempt to avoid extra strain on his Achilles.
