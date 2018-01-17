Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Cleared to play Wednesday
Belinelli (ankle) will play during Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
As expected, Belinelli will take the floor. Over his past seven games, he's averaged 9.7 points and 1.0 rebound across 18.8 minutes.
