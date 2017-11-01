Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Cleared to play Wednesday

Belinelli (Achilles) is available to play in Wednesday's matchup with the 76ers, KL Chouinard of Atland29.com reports.

Belinelli has been dealing with a sore Achilles, but was given a probable designation a day earlier, so this recent news that he's available to play comes as no surprise. Look for Belinelli to slot back in as a key reserve off the bench, as he's played a very significant role while working behind Kent Bazemore at shooting guard. So far this season, Belinelli owns averages of 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal across 27.1 minutes.