Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Cleared to play Wednesday
Belinelli (Achilles) is available to play in Wednesday's matchup with the 76ers, KL Chouinard of Atland29.com reports.
Belinelli has been dealing with a sore Achilles, but was given a probable designation a day earlier, so this recent news that he's available to play comes as no surprise. Look for Belinelli to slot back in as a key reserve off the bench, as he's played a very significant role while working behind Kent Bazemore at shooting guard. So far this season, Belinelli owns averages of 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal across 27.1 minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 16 off bench in loss•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable to play Friday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Continues hot-streak in loss•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable Thursday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 20 points in opener•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.