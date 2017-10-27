Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Continues hot-streak in loss

Belinelli (Achilles) totaled 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 91-86 loss to the Bulls.

Belinelli was probable heading into Thursday's game, and did not appear hampered by his injury at all. He has put together a hot start to the season, compiling averages of 15.6 points and 2.8 three-pointers. The Hawks have a distinct lack of perimeter scorers, meaning Belinelli will likely continue to receive solid minutes off the bench. If you are in need of three-pointers and scoring, he is worth a look in standard leagues until he cools off,