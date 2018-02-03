Belinelli tallied 15 points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT) and two assists across 22 minutes during a 119-110 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Belinelli played well for the second consecutive game as he led the bench with 15 points. He did most of his scoring from the foul line as he attempted a season-high 10 free throw attempts. Belinelli is a streaky player, as he had four straight single-digit scoring efforts before this solid two-game stretch.