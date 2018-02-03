Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Contributes 15 points off bench
Belinelli tallied 15 points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT) and two assists across 22 minutes during a 119-110 loss to the Celtics on Friday.
Belinelli played well for the second consecutive game as he led the bench with 15 points. He did most of his scoring from the foul line as he attempted a season-high 10 free throw attempts. Belinelli is a streaky player, as he had four straight single-digit scoring efforts before this solid two-game stretch.
More News
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Having trouble finding minutes•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 10 points in Monday's win•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Available for Monday's contest•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.