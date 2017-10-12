Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Doubtful for preseason finale Thursday

Belinelli (Achilles) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday's preseason matchup against the Mavericks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

With Thursday marking the Hawks' final preseason game, there's no reason to risk any sort of aggravation, so Belinelli will focus on getting ready for next week's regular-season opener. Belinelli should operate as the Hawks No. 2 shooting guard behind Kent Bazemore once healthy.