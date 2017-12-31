Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Drops 14 points Saturday
Belinelli scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding two assists, two steals and one rebound across 21 minutes in Saturday's 104-89 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Belinelli came off the bench and played at least 20 minutes for the third-straight game. Although he won't contribute much else besides points, He remains a consistent player off the Hawks bench who will produce and continue to average a solid amount of minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 19 points in 20 minutes•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Leads team with 27 in spot start at point guard•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Starting Friday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Drops 20 off the bench in loss to Clippers•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Tallies 10 points in 20 minutes Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Gets probable tag again•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...