Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Drops 14 points Saturday

Belinelli scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding two assists, two steals and one rebound across 21 minutes in Saturday's 104-89 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Belinelli came off the bench and played at least 20 minutes for the third-straight game. Although he won't contribute much else besides points, He remains a consistent player off the Hawks bench who will produce and continue to average a solid amount of minutes.