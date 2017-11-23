Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Drops 20 off the bench in loss to Clippers
Belinelli led Atlanta with 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals off the bench in a 116-103 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.
Belinelli had at least 19 points in three of his first five games, as this is only the second time he's reached that threshold since. With that said, Belinelli has turned into one of the best scorers off the bench in the league, as he's averaging 12.1 points per game. That's pretty much all he'll provide for fantasy though, as his upside is limited with his lack of peripheral statistics.
More News
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Tallies 10 points in 20 minutes Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Gets probable tag again•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Matches career high with four steals in Monday's loss•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Will play Monday vs. Pelicans•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable for Monday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...