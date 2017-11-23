Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Drops 20 off the bench in loss to Clippers

Belinelli led Atlanta with 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals off the bench in a 116-103 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Belinelli had at least 19 points in three of his first five games, as this is only the second time he's reached that threshold since. With that said, Belinelli has turned into one of the best scorers off the bench in the league, as he's averaging 12.1 points per game. That's pretty much all he'll provide for fantasy though, as his upside is limited with his lack of peripheral statistics.