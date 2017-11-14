Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Gets probable tag again
Belinelli (Achilles) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
It's yet another game that Belinelli enters with a probable tag, but he's yet to miss any games this season, and there is nothing to suggest an injury has been bothering him. Expect Belinelli, who has scored at least 14 points in four straight games, to be a full go off the bench again Wednesday night.
More News
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Matches career high with four steals in Monday's loss•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Will play Monday vs. Pelicans•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable for Monday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Will play vs. Wizards•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Again listed as probable•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.