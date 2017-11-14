Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Gets probable tag again

Belinelli (Achilles) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

It's yet another game that Belinelli enters with a probable tag, but he's yet to miss any games this season, and there is nothing to suggest an injury has been bothering him. Expect Belinelli, who has scored at least 14 points in four straight games, to be a full go off the bench again Wednesday night.

