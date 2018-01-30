Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Having trouble finding minutes
Belinelli scored eight points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding one assist in 17 minutes off the bench during Monday's 105-100 win over the Timberwolves.
It's the fewest minutes the veteran sharpshooter has played in the last eight games, which isn't surprising given that he's scored in double digits only twice during that stretch. The Hawks need offense wherever they can find it, but Belinelli's 24.2 percent (8-for-33) shooting from three-point range over those eight games isn't getting the job done. Don't be surprised if the rebuilding Hawks cut him loose at some point if he doesn't turn things around.
