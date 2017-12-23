Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Leads team with 27 in spot start at point guard
Belinelli posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, a rebound, a steal and a blocked shot in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-117 loss to the Thunder.
Belinelli produced his best outing of the season manning the point in place of Dennis Schroder, which is ironic considering he typically works the two spot regularly. He absorbed Schroder's minutes in tandem with Malcolm Delaney but Belinelli ran hot on Friday, nailing five-of-10 from beyond the arc. Schroder is expected to be absent on Saturday as well, so Belinelli is in line for another start despite the loss on Friday.
