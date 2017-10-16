Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Likely to play Wednesday
Belinelli (Achilles) will likely play in Wednesday's season opener against the Mavericks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday that Belinelli was in good health coming off his participation in the team's scrimmage, so it looks like the 10-year veteran should be good to go for the start of the season. Belinelli is coming off his most productive season since 2013 and is expected to serve as a reserve in the backcourt behind starter Kent Bazemore this year.
More News
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Doubtful for preseason finale Thursday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable Thursday vs. Mavericks•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Out Friday vs. Pistons•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Traded to Atlanta•
-
Hornets' Marco Belinelli: Out Tuesday vs. Hawks•
-
Hornets' Marco Belinelli: Out for Monday's contest•
-
Bold predictions, sleepers, award picks
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...