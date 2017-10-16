Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Likely to play Wednesday

Belinelli (Achilles) will likely play in Wednesday's season opener against the Mavericks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday that Belinelli was in good health coming off his participation in the team's scrimmage, so it looks like the 10-year veteran should be good to go for the start of the season. Belinelli is coming off his most productive season since 2013 and is expected to serve as a reserve in the backcourt behind starter Kent Bazemore this year.