Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Likely to return Monday
Coach Mike Budenholzer said he'd be surprised if Belinelli (ankle) didn't play in Monday's game against the Spurs, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Belinelli was held out of Friday's game against the Nets with a sprained left ankle, but it's apparently nothing serious, as coach Budenholzer expects him to be back in the lineup Monday. Look for Belinelli to test it out during Monday's morning shootaround to make sure everything feels healthy, with a final decision on his availability likely coming shortly after that session. Once cleared, Belinelli should slot back in as one of the top reserves on the wing.
