Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Matches career high with four steals in Monday's loss

Belinelli contributed 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four steals, three rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 106-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Belinelli matched his career high in steals while scoring 14 points or more for the fourth straight contest. Prior to that, he had two straight scoreless showings and two more single-digit efforts, but he also averaged 15.5 points through the first six tilts of 2017-18. As long as Belinelli is earning close to 30 minutes per, he is a good bet to score in double figures on most nights. Nevertheless, defense is not what he's known for, so don't be surprised if his current average of 1.3 steals dips as the season progresses.