Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report
Belinelli (Achilles) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Mavericks, KL Chouinard of Atland29.com reports.
Coach Mike Budenholzer indicated on Monday that he expected Belinelli to be ready for the opener, so this falls in line with that original belief. Look for Belinelli to open the season as Kent Bazemore's backup at shooting guard, though the Hawks could ultimately attempt to get a better look at some of their younger players later in the season once they've officially been eliminated from the playoffs as expected.
More News
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Doubtful for preseason finale Thursday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable Thursday vs. Mavericks•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Out Friday vs. Pistons•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Traded to Atlanta•
-
Hornets' Marco Belinelli: Out Tuesday vs. Hawks•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...