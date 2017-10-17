Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report

Belinelli (Achilles) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Mavericks, KL Chouinard of Atland29.com reports.

Coach Mike Budenholzer indicated on Monday that he expected Belinelli to be ready for the opener, so this falls in line with that original belief. Look for Belinelli to open the season as Kent Bazemore's backup at shooting guard, though the Hawks could ultimately attempt to get a better look at some of their younger players later in the season once they've officially been eliminated from the playoffs as expected.