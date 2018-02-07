Belinelli will remain away from the team ahead of Thursday's game against the Magic, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Belinelli continues to sit out while the Hawks work on trading him ahead of Thursday's deadline. Look for him to have a new home at some point over the next 24 hours, though we'll need to know the destination before determining how much it will impact his fantasy value. That said, considering there's a decent chance Belinelli is dealt to a contender, it seems likely that a change of scenery will only hurt his fantasy outlook for the rest of the season.