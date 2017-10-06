Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Out Friday vs. Pistons
Belinelli will not play during Friday's preseason game against the Pistons.
There's been no word of the veteran dealing with an injury, so he's likely getting the night off for rest. With starting shooting guard Kent Bazemore (rest) also sidelined, the Hawks will seemingly take some looks at their deeper reserves at the position.
