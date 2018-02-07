Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Out Tuesday
Belinelli will not play in Tuesday's matchup versus the Grizzlies, as the Hawks are in discussions for a potential trade, Michael Cunninghamof the Atlanta Journal-constitution reports.
It is no surprise that the majority of the Hawks roster is available on the trade market, but it appears that a Belinelli move may be in the final stages. In his absence, both Kent Bazemore and and Taurean Prince could see some extended run, while Luke Babbitt could a slight increase in workload off the bench. Expect an update on Belinelli's situation when more information is made available.
