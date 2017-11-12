Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable for Monday

Belinelli (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Belinelli has been listed on the injury report as a precautionary measure over the last few weeks, but continues to play through his lingering Achilles soreness and should do so again on Monday. He didn't appear to be hampered at all in Saturday's contest, finishing with 15 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes.