Belinelli (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

After a one-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Belinelli was back in the lineup Monday, playing 21 minutes and posting 10 points, two rebounds and a steal. He didn't appear to suffer any sort of setback and his inclusion on Wednesday's injury report appears to merely be precautionary. If all goes well during morning shootaround, Belinelli should be in the lineup as usual.