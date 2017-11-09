Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable Friday

Belinelli (Achilles) is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Belinelli has yet to miss a game while nursing a sore Achilles despite being listed on the injury report often. It seems more likely than not that he'll see the floor Friday.

