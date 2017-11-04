Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable Sunday vs. Cavs
Belinelli (Achilles) is probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Belinelli has been nursing an Achilles injury since the preseason, but it hasn't caused him to miss time yet. On the year, he's posting 12.2 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from long range, so the issue doesn't appear to be affecting him too much.
