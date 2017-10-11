Play

Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable Thursday vs. Mavericks

Belinelli (Achilles) is probable for Thursday's tilt against the Mavericks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Belinelli has been dealing with some soreness in his right Achilles, but it's apparently nothing serious, as it's likely he'll take the floor Thursday. This season, he'll seemingly occupy the No. 2 shooting guard spot on the depth chart behind Kent Bazemore.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball