Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable Thursday

Belinelli (Achilles) is probable for Thursday's game against the Bulls, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Belinelli has been bothered by a sore Achilles to begin the season, though has yet to miss a game. Therefore, his listing on Thursday's injury report is seemingly precautionary.

