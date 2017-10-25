Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable Thursday
Belinelli (Achilles) is probable for Thursday's game against the Bulls, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Belinelli has been bothered by a sore Achilles to begin the season, though has yet to miss a game. Therefore, his listing on Thursday's injury report is seemingly precautionary.
