Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable to play Friday
Belinelli (Achilles) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Belinelli has been battling soreness in his Achilles of late, but the ailment did not keep him from playing in Thursday's loss to the Bulls. Barring a setback, expect the guard to suit up again Friday, though the Hawks may keep a close eye on his workload.
