Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable to play Monday

Belinelli (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Boston, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Belinelli has carried the same designation for the last handful of games, but a sore left Achilles is yet to cost him any time. As of now, it looks like that will again be the case Monday, though a final call on his status won't come until closer to tip-off. The 31-year-old got off to a hot start to the season, hitting 3.1 threes per game in the month of October, but he's only 1-of-his-last-11 from downtown over the past three contests.

