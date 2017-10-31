Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable Wednesday

Belinelli is probable for Wednesday's game due to an Achilles injury, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Belinelli has been battling a sore Achilles this season, though has yet to miss a game. He's on pace to average a career high in scoring this year, as he currently sits at 14.6 points per game.

