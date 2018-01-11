Belinelli is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to a left ankle sprain, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's unclear exactly when Belinelli suffered the injury, as the sharp shooter has played in every game this season for the Hawks. The team will likely provide an update on Belinelli's status after shootaround Friday morning.

