Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 10 points in Monday's win
Belinelli contributed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 102-99 win over the Spurs.
Belinelli returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an ankle injury to score exactly 10 points for the third game in a row. After earning 27.1 and 25.3 minutes respectively in October and November, Belinelli saw just 21.4 per in December, and he's down to 18.8 minutes per through six January appearances. He can be relied on to produce decent scoring numbers, but there's only so much Belinelli can accomplish in such limited time.
More News
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Available for Monday's contest•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Likely to return Monday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Will not play Friday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Drops 14 points Saturday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 19 points in 20 minutes•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.