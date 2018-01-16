Belinelli contributed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 102-99 win over the Spurs.

Belinelli returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an ankle injury to score exactly 10 points for the third game in a row. After earning 27.1 and 25.3 minutes respectively in October and November, Belinelli saw just 21.4 per in December, and he's down to 18.8 minutes per through six January appearances. He can be relied on to produce decent scoring numbers, but there's only so much Belinelli can accomplish in such limited time.