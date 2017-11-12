Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 15 points Saturday

Belinelli scored 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes in Saturday's 113-94 loss to Washington.

Belinelli was efficient from beyond the arc, draining four-of-seven three-point attempts. He is now shooting 44.3 percent from long-range this season. Belinelli is not afraid to shoot from three-point range, averaging 5.4 attempts per game off of the bench. In addition, Saturday night's scoring performance marks the third game in a row of at least 15 points for the Atlanta shooting guard. Belinelli looks to sustain this level of bench scoring when Atlanta takes on New Orleans on Monday.