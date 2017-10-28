Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 16 off bench in loss

Belinelli recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Friday's 105-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Belinelli's achilles injury didn't seem to impede him Friday, as he scored all of his 15 points by draining five threes from long range. The journeyman guard is now on his sixth team in ten seasons, and will likely remain behind Kent Bazemore on the depth chart at shooting guard. Belinelli specializes as a deep threat from beyond the arc, so when he's on the floor he'll be shooting threes. making Belinelli a worthwhile stash in roto leagues that include a three-point category.