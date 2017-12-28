Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 19 points in 20 minutes

Belinelli had 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 113-99 victory over the Wizards.

Belinelli has been a nice addition for the rebuilding Hawks, providing some nice scoring from the bench. He had a nice stretch earlier in the season but has cooled off lately. His minutes are up and down based purely on whether he is shooting the ball well, leaving him as more of a three-point streamer in most league formats.