Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 20 points in opener

Belinelli posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes during a 117-111 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Belinelli had the shot falling as he came up with a strong all-around line in the first game of the regular season. He received the most minutes of any bench player, and nearly as many minutes as several other starters. Belinelli's three-point marksmanship will be valuable since the team lacks much shooting, so he should receive this kind of minutes workload during most games.

