Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 20 points in opener
Belinelli posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes during a 117-111 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Belinelli had the shot falling as he came up with a strong all-around line in the first game of the regular season. He received the most minutes of any bench player, and nearly as many minutes as several other starters. Belinelli's three-point marksmanship will be valuable since the team lacks much shooting, so he should receive this kind of minutes workload during most games.
More News
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Doubtful for preseason finale Thursday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable Thursday vs. Mavericks•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Out Friday vs. Pistons•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Traded to Atlanta•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....