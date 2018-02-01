Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's loss
Belinelli compiled 22 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 123-110 loss to the Hornets.
Belinelli was held to single digits in scoring in each of the last four games, and he has not seen 30-plus minutes since Dec. 20. January was the first month of 2017-18 in which Belinelli failed to average at least 10.0 points per game, and he has seen 21.4 and 21.6 minutes per night during December and January, this after earning 27.1 and 25.3 minutes respectively in October and November.
