Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Starting Friday
Belinelli will get the start at shooting guard for Friday's tilt against the Thunder, Mike Conte of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
With Dennis Schroder (ankle) a late scratch, Kent Bazemore will run the point for Atlanta, which leaves room for Belinelli at the two. It will be his first start of the year, and he will presumably see an increased workload from the 24.1 minutes per game he currently averages.
