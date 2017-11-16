Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Tallies 10 points in 20 minutes Wednesday

Belinelli (Achilles) finished Wednesday's 80-126 win over the Kings with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 20 minutes.

Despite being 31 years old, Belinelli is having some of the best production of his career with the Hawks, now averaging 12.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals off the bench. His 20-minute workload Wednesday was his lowest over the last five games, but that was likely a result of the Hawks blowing out the Kings and he should see that tick upwards into the mid-20's moving forward. Belinelli has been listed as probable with an Achilles injury prior to every game over the last few weeks, but it hasn't had an effect on his play and it doesn't appear to be a concern.