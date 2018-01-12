Belinelli (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This will be Belinelli's first absence of the season as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. In his absence, Kent Bazemore could be called upon to play more minutes at shooting guard while rookie Tyler Dorsey may be in line to see extended minutes in the backcourt. Belinelli's next chance to return will be against the Spurs on Monday.