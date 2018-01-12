Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Will not play Friday
Belinelli (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This will be Belinelli's first absence of the season as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. In his absence, Kent Bazemore could be called upon to play more minutes at shooting guard while rookie Tyler Dorsey may be in line to see extended minutes in the backcourt. Belinelli's next chance to return will be against the Spurs on Monday.
More News
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Drops 14 points Saturday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 19 points in 20 minutes•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Leads team with 27 in spot start at point guard•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Starting Friday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Drops 20 off the bench in loss to Clippers•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...