Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Will play Monday vs. Pelicans

Belinelli (Achilles) will play in Monday's matchup with the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Belinelli has been a constant on the injury report over the last few weeks because of a sore Achilles, but hasn't missed any actual game action, which will be the case once again Monday. Look for Belinelli to act as one of the first wings off the bench and he's coming off a strong three-game stretch where he's averaged 16.0 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.7 assists and 2.0 steals across 26.7 minutes.