Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Will play Sunday

Belinelli (Achilles) will play in Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Belinelli was given a probable designation coming into Sunday, so this was the expected move all along. He'll take on his usual role, likely entering the game as one of the first guards off the bench. Belinelli has averaged 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 three-pointers across 26.2 minutes so far this season.