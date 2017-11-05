Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Will play Sunday
Belinelli (Achilles) will play in Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Belinelli was given a probable designation coming into Sunday, so this was the expected move all along. He'll take on his usual role, likely entering the game as one of the first guards off the bench. Belinelli has averaged 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 three-pointers across 26.2 minutes so far this season.
More News
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable Sunday vs. Cavs•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 16 off bench in loss•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Probable to play Friday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Continues hot-streak in loss•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...