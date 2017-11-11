Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Will play vs. Wizards
Belinelli will play Saturday against the Wizards, Michael Cunningham of the Journal-Constitution reports.
Belinelli has carried probable designations over the last several games, but there's no reason to believe the veteran will miss time. The 31-year-old is coming off of a 14-point, two-steal, one-assist, one-rebound performance in 30 minutes Friday against Detroit.
